Bruker Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 975 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,377% compared to the typical volume of 66 put options.

BRKR opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. BidaskClub raised Bruker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Bruker by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Bruker by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.