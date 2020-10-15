BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS BSRTF traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 3,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,263. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

