BTIG Research Increases Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $550.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZM. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $509.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.88, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $529.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $424.99 and its 200 day moving average is $262.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total value of $4,692,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,204.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,763,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,283 shares of company stock valued at $92,603,967. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

