BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading Up 13.5% This Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00004184 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.93 million and $556,672.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,375 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

