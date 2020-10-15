Buzzi Unicem’s (BZZUF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BZZUF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUF opened at $22.95 on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

