Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.35.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $3.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.92. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 120,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

