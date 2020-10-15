Calix (NYSE:CALX) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 22,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $458,640.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Calix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Calix by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 51.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Calix by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 98,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.