Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

NYSE CPT opened at $95.19 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.53.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.