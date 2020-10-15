Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) & Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:DRNA) Critical Contrast

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Can-Fite BioPharma and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma -781.44% -246.30% -128.19% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals -139.27% -79.65% -20.41%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Can-Fite BioPharma and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 0 0 11 0 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $35.30, suggesting a potential upside of 81.96%. Given Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Can-Fite BioPharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Can-Fite BioPharma and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma $2.03 million 15.49 -$9.59 million ($3.30) -0.62 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals $23.90 million 60.44 -$120.46 million ($1.76) -11.02

Can-Fite BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Can-Fite BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Can-Fite BioPharma has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals beats Can-Fite BioPharma on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 (Namodenoson) that is completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has collaboration agreement with CMS Medical to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Piclidenoson and Namodenoson; and Univo Pharmaceuticals to identify and co-develop specific formulations of cannabis components for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases. The company was formerly known as Can-Fite Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. in January 2001. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Its principal development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and a program for an undisclosed rare liver disease. The company's development programs also comprise additional rare disease programs; a program for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia; and various programs in various therapeutic areas involving liver function. The company has strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

