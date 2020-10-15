Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTCR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

MTCR opened at $11.01 on Monday. Metacrine has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

In other Metacrine news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments purchased 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $499,993.00.

