Canaccord Genuity Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $145.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.41.

ESTC stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,124. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $127.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.78.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $559,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,192.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 165,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total value of $15,647,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,820.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,076,742 shares of company stock valued at $110,543,589. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 71.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Elastic by 211.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

