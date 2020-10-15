Canaccord Genuity Cuts Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Price Target to GBX 62

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt raised Stagecoach Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 73.71 ($0.96).

LON SGC opened at GBX 38.06 ($0.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.93 million and a PE ratio of 5.95. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.47.

In other news, insider Lynne Weedall acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £4,680 ($6,114.45).

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

