Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Shares Gap Up to $36.90

Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.90, but opened at $38.00. Capital & Regional shares last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 1,289,680 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 92.67 ($1.21).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

