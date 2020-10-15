Carlson Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.