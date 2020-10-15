Carlson Capital Management Has $1 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carlson Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

