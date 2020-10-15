Carlson Capital Management Has $2.12 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $691,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 134.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $115,833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 11,288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,439.10.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,363.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,209.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,788.17. The company has a market cap of $1,724.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

