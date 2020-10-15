Carlson Capital Management Has $248,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

