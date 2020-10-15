Carlson Capital Management Sells 1,176 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,164 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $220.86 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,671.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.30.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

