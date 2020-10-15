Carlson Capital Management Sells 140 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 197,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $144.04 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.73 and a 200-day moving average of $125.10. The firm has a market cap of $358.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

