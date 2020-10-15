Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cowen downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of CRS opened at $18.49 on Monday. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $886.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,849,000.00 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.23 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 12.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

