Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TAST. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.86.

TAST opened at $6.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $349.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.61.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $368.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,357 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,147,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 219,100 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

