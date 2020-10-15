Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Up to $8.01

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $9.22. Cars.com shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 69,307 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley Securities upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

The firm has a market cap of $567.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 224.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $102.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

