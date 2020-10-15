Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Up to $8.01

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $9.22. Cars.com shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 69,307 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley Securities upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.72.
The firm has a market cap of $567.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
