Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley Securities

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00. B. Riley Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CARS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Cars.com has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 224.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $102.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 61.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,993,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 758,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 950,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 855,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 240,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.