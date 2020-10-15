Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley Securities

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00. B. Riley Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.33% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CARS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.28.
CARS stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Cars.com has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70.
In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 61.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,993,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 758,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 950,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 855,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 240,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
