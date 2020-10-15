Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

NYSE:CARS opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 224.10%. The company had revenue of $102.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cars.com by 4,239.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cars.com by 117.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Cars.com by 46.4% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

