Cartesi 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.01 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00272256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00093522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00035990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.01480048 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 231.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.62 or 0.00888571 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,403,548 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

Cartesi Coin Trading

Cartesi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.