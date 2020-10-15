Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives $17.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts recently commented on CADNF shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cascades from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

CADNF stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. Cascades has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

