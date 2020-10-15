Cashaa Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.51 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC and IDEX. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and $981,911.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00272256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00093522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00035990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.01480048 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 231.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.62 or 0.00888571 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

