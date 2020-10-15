Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) PT Raised to $61.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.95 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $55.31.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 6,475 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $353,405.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,759.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 581,941 shares of company stock worth $28,185,291. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

