Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSTL. BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $52.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.87. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.95 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 25,112 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $1,190,559.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 71,940 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $3,311,398.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 581,941 shares of company stock worth $28,185,291. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 153.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 82.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

