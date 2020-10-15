Catenae Innovation Plc (CTEA.L) (LON:CTEA) Trading Up 5.3%

Catenae Innovation Plc (CTEA.L) (LON:CTEA)’s share price rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.27 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.26 ($0.03). Approximately 1,861,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,985,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of $6.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.03.

About Catenae Innovation Plc (CTEA.L) (LON:CTEA)

Catenae Innovation Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multimedia and technology solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It exploits intellectual property and holds licenses; and financial technology and media publishing solutions. The company offers OnSite DLT, a mobile management, inspection, and reporting solution; OnSide, a centralized management tool for sporting organizations that deals with all the key elements of coaching from scheduling of staff and timesheet processing; OnGuard for man-guarding organizations to provide real-time management of remote workforce with operative auditing via geo-tagging and time-stamping, integrated scheduling, timesheet management, and incident reporting; and Sequestrum, an application which simplifies access to the blockchain.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Catenae Innovation Plc (CTEA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catenae Innovation Plc (CTEA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.