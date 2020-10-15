Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAT. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised Caterpillar to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.16.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $163.61 on Monday. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.