CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). CBTX had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. Analysts expect that CBTX will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $116,779.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,758.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 128.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 139,331 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in CBTX by 273.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBTX by 94.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBTX by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CBTX by 81.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

