Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $106.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

NYSE CE opened at $118.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.49. Celanese has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at about $80,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,288,000 after acquiring an additional 561,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Celanese by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,642,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,886,000 after acquiring an additional 548,661 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 438,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after acquiring an additional 286,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Celanese by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 537,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,416,000 after acquiring an additional 265,739 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

