Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Celanese has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.49.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celanese will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,464.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,288,000 after purchasing an additional 561,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,642,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,886,000 after buying an additional 548,661 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Celanese by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,533,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Celanese by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

