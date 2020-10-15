Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Celanese stock opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. Celanese has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 87,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 11.2% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

