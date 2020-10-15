Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CELH. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $21.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 548.14 and a beta of 1.50. Celsius has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.97 million. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 57.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Celsius by 131.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 56.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

