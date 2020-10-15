Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.84

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $4.00. Cemex SAB de CV shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 3,495,221 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cemex SAB de CV from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.10 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cemex SAB de CV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Cemex SAB de CV had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 67.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 49.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 232.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 108,536 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 20.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,645,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 42.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,288 shares during the period. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

