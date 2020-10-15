CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.98

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $1.99. CEMIG shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 2,716,735 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CEMIG from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Get CEMIG alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CEMIG by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in CEMIG by 200.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,653,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in CEMIG by 9.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 865,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.