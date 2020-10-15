CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.98

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $1.99. CEMIG shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 2,716,735 shares.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CEMIG from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.
CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
