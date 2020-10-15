Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $385.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.05. Century Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.35%.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.03 per share, for a total transaction of $27,612.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 831,713 shares in the company, valued at $57,413,148.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.71 per share, with a total value of $37,154.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 829,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,300,802.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 20,398 shares of company stock worth $1,408,213 over the last ninety days. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNBKA shares. TheStreet cut Century Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

