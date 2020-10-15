Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) vs. Genius Products (NASDAQ:GNPR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) and Genius Products (OTCMKTS:GNPR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

13.3% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt shares are held by institutional investors. 72.8% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Genius Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and Genius Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt -62.28% -58.01% -17.86% Genius Products N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Products has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and Genius Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt $55.36 million 3.18 -$31.67 million ($1.13) -12.31 Genius Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Genius Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and Genius Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt 0 0 4 0 3.00 Genius Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt currently has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 49.17%. Given Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt is more favorable than Genius Products.

Summary

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt beats Genius Products on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc., a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels. The company also distributes movies and television series to consumers through license agreements in various media, such as theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD, mobile, and new digital media platforms; and owns the copyright or long-term distribution rights to approximately 1,500 television series and feature films. In addition, it creates and distributes video content under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul Productions, LLC.

Genius Products Company Profile

Genius Products, Inc. produces and distributes home entertainment products. It produces, licenses and distributes a library of motion pictures, television programming, family, lifestyle and trend entertainment on DVD and other emerging platforms. The company was founded by Larry Alan Balaban on January 8, 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.