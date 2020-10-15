China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) versus Rite Aid (OTCMKTS:RAD) Critical Survey

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) and China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rite Aid and China Dasheng Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rite Aid 1 3 0 0 1.75 China Dasheng Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rite Aid presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.31%. Given Rite Aid’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rite Aid is more favorable than China Dasheng Biotechnology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rite Aid and China Dasheng Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rite Aid $21.93 billion 0.02 -$452.17 million $0.15 64.47 China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Dasheng Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rite Aid.

Profitability

This table compares Rite Aid and China Dasheng Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rite Aid -1.84% 1.66% 0.14% China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Rite Aid has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Dasheng Biotechnology has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Rite Aid shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rite Aid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rite Aid beats China Dasheng Biotechnology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products. It also operates retail clinics that provide treatment for common conditions; and provides preventative services, such as screenings, medical tests, immunizations, and basic physical exams. In addition, this segment offers healthcare coaching and disease management services. The Pharmacy Services segment provides pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and a range of pharmacy-related services. This segment also performs prescription adjudication services for other PBMs; and offers integrated mail-order and specialty pharmacy services, as well as drug benefits under the federal government's Medicare Part D program. As of April 11, 2019, the company operated 2,469 stores in 18 states. Rite Aid Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives. The company offers AM/HM bacteria based additives for crops, including Bulgaria lactobacillus, beer microzyme, and dark red spirilla used to increase the beneficial microorganism colonies in soil; inhibit the reproduction of harmful fungi and putrefactive bacteria; and to improve nutrient absorption and reduce crop and livestock diseases. It also provides AM/HM bacteria based additives for livestock feed, which softens the livestock feed and restrain the growth and reproduction of pathogenic bacteria, as well as supplies beneficial nutriments, including organic acid, vitamins, enzyme, antibiotics, mycelium protein, and other growth-enhancing substances that balance the nutrients in the feed. In addition, the company offers FGW bacterial based preservatives that preserve animal specimens for scientific research; and preserve the freshness for agricultural produce. Further, it provides bacteria based fertilizer for application on plants, such as vegetable and fruit leaves. Additionally, China Dasheng Biotechnology Company engages in residential and commercial real estate investment. The company was formerly known as Max Nutrition, Inc. and changed its name to China Dasheng Biotechnology Company in March 2008. China Dasheng Biotechnology Company is based in Lanzhou, China.

