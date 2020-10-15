China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Unicom (Hong Kong)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nomura upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Unicom (Hong Kong) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NYSE:CHU opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. China Unicom has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 17,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 109,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.