China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Unicom (Hong Kong)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nomura upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Unicom (Hong Kong) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 17,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 109,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.
