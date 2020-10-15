China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.17. China XD Plastics shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 36,514 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.18.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $283.22 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China XD Plastics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of China XD Plastics worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China XD Plastics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CXDC)

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

