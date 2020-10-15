China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Short Interest Up 152.9% in September

China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the September 15th total of 96,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 938,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of China Xiangtai Food as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLIN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,309. China Xiangtai Food has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company provides shredded meat, sliced meat, meat stuffing, pickled meat, lamb and offal, sausage, bacon, steamed meat, breaded chicken, and spicy meat products.

