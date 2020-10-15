ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 489.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 93.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

