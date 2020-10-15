Chris Grigg Purchases 42 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider Chris Grigg bought 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £150.78 ($197.00).

Chris Grigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Chris Grigg purchased 41 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of £363.88 ($475.41) per share, with a total value of £14,919.08 ($19,491.87).

Shares of BLND stock remained flat at $GBX 361 ($4.72) during trading hours on Thursday. 1,240,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,391. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26. British Land Company PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.48). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 351.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 372.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 463 ($6.05).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

