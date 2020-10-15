Chronologic (DAY) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $261,429.87 and approximately $293.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00272507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00036173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.01480901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 246.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00877645 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,375,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,167,744 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

