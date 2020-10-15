Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDTX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.45% and a negative net margin of 173.61%. The business had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 133,534 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 970,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 407,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 102,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

