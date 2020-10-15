Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley Securities

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target reduced by B. Riley Securities from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. B. Riley Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNK. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of CNK opened at $8.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $948.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after buying an additional 2,466,425 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 730.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,360,000 after buying an additional 3,835,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 58,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after buying an additional 105,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 641,712 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.