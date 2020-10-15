Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 301,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,096,360. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

